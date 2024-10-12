Pittsburgh Penguins veteran stars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin will have an opportunity to reach a pair of impressive milestones in Toronto Saturday night when they take on the Maple Leafs in their home opener.

Crosby, the 37-year-old captain of the Penguins, is just two points shy of reaching 1,600 points for his 20-year career.

Only nine other players in NHL history have reached the 1,600 point mark.

Crosby is in the final season of a 12-year contract with a new two-year, $17.4 million extension beginning next season. The native of Cole Harbour, N.S., has tallied 592 goals and 1,006 assists over 1,274 career games with the Penguins.

After recording his 800th assist during a 6-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, Malkin can reach another milestone on Saturday, needing two goals to reach the exclusive 500 club.

Malkin would become the 48th player to reach that mark and is fourth in career goals among active players, behind Alex Ovechkin (853), Crosby (592) and Steven Stamkos (555).

The 38-year-old, who is signed through the 2025-26 season at $6.1 million, has scored 498 goals and 800 assists over 1,147 games and 19 seasons in Pittsburgh.

Crosby, Malkin and Red Wings veteran Patrick Kane are the only active players with 800 assists.

Maple Leafs set for home opener

ContentId(1.2187847): Domino's That's Hockey: Is being boring exactly what the Maple Leafs need?

After splitting the opening two games of the regular season on the road, the Maple Leafs will play in front of their home fans at Scotiabank Arena for the first time on Saturday night.

With starting goalie Joseph Woll on the injured reserve, new Leafs head coach Craig Berube has been forced to use backup Anthony Stolarz (lost season opener to Montreal Canadiens) and third stringer Dennis Hildeby (beat New Jersey Devils on Thursday) so far this season.

Stolarz is projected to be the starter on Saturday.

John Tavares missed the morning skate due to an illness.