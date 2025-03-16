DETROIT (AP) — Petr Mrazek made 18 saves for his first shutout of the season and the Detroit Red Wings blanked the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 on Sunday.

Mrazek was making his third start since he was acquired from Chicago at the trade deadline.

Rookie defenseman Albert Johansson scored his second career goal at 7:58 of the second period to give Detroit the lead.

Lucas Raymond and Marco Kasper had third-period goals for the Red Wings, who had lost seven of their past eight games.

Ilya Samsonov made 24 saves for the Golden Knights, who have lost four of their past five games.

Takeaways

Golden Knights: Their lead in the Pacific Division has been whittled to five points. They wrapped up a 1-1-2 road trip while the second-place Los Angeles Kings have won five straight.

Red Wings: Their victory provided a little momentum entering a four-game road trip. The Red Wings, who haven't qualified for the postseason the past eight years, play 10 of their last 15 games on the road.

Key moment

Raymond gave the Red Wings some breathing room with his first goal in 11 games at 4:51 of the third. Raymond skated into the slot and lifted the puck past Samsonov's glove to give the Red Wings a 2-0 lead.

Key stat

Mrazek's shutout was the 26th of his career but just his second in the past four seasons, spanning 145 starts.

Up next

The Golden Knights host Boston on Thursday while the Red Wings visit Washington on Tuesday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl