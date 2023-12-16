Veteran free agent forward Phil Kessel is looking into the possibility of playing some games in the Swiss league, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

LeBrun adds that Kessel is still awaiting an opportunity to play in the NHL and nothing has been decided.

"Free-agent Phil Kessel still awaiting an NHL opportunity and that door hasn’t closed," LeBrun said on X. "But in the meantime, hearing that he’s looking into maybe playing some games in Swiss League. Nothing decided yet."

The 36-year-old appeared in all 82 regular season games for the Vegas Golden Knights during the 2022-23 season, recording 14 goals and 22 assists. Kessel only played four games in the playoffs, however, as Vegas would go on to capture their first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

Selected fifth overall by the Boston Bruins in the 2006 NHL Draft, Kessel has scored 413 goals and 579 assists over 1,286 games with the Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Pittsburgh Penguins, Arizona Coyotes and Golden Knights.

The American has tallied 34 goals and 49 assists over 100 career postseason games, winning three Stanley Cups in 2016, 2017 and 2023.