Phil Kessel appears to be ready to resume his National Hockey League career with the Vancouver Canucks.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports the veteran winger is on track to sign with the team ahead of Friday's trade deadline.

Kessel, 36, needs to be on the Canucks' reserve list by the deadline in order to be eligible to play in the postseason.

Not trade related, but it sounds like things remain on track for Phil Kessel to sign with the #canucks before tomorrow's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline.



He needs to be on their reserve list by that time in order to be eligible for the Stanley Cup playoffs. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 7, 2024

A native of Madison, WI, Kessel won a Stanley Cup last season - his third - with the Vegas Golden Knights, but appeared in only four playoff contests.

Originally taken with the fifth overall pick of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft, Kessel has appeared in 1,286 games over 17 seasons with the Golden Knights, Arizona Coyotes, Pittsburgh Penguins, Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins.

A three-time All-Star, Kessel's 992 career points (413 goals and 579 assists) are 12th-most all-time among American players.