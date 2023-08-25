The Toronto Marlies signed former Philadelphia Flyers draft pick Jay O'Brien to a one-year AHL contract on Friday.

O'Brien, 23, was drafted 19th overall by the Flyers in the 2018 draft but did not sign him prior to the Aug. 15 deadline, making him a free agent.

🖊 News | We've signed forward Jay O'Brien to a one-year AHL contract. #LongLive — Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) August 25, 2023

The 5-foot-11 forward played the last three seasons with Boston University, recording 36 goals and 80 points in 79 games. He helped his club to a Hockey East championship this year and fell to Minnesota in the semifinals of the Frozen Four tournament.

O'Brien also played one season with the Penticton Vees of the British Columbia Hockey League in 2019-20, registering 25 goals and 66 points in 46 games.

The native of Hingham, Mass., represented the United States at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship in Vancouver and Victoria, going without a point in seven games en route to winning a silver medal.