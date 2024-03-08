The Philadelphia Flyer have acquired defenceman Erik Johnson from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for a fourth-round pick in 2024, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

Johnson, 35, signed a one-year, $3.25 million deal with the Sabres in the off-season and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

The 6-foot-4 right-shot defenceman has three goals in 50 games this season with an average ice time of 13:48.

Drafted first overall by the St. Louis Blues in 2006, Johnson has 91 goals and 340 points in 970 career games split between the Blues, Colorado Avalanche, and Sabres.

Johnson helped lead the Avalanche to a Stanley Cup championship in 2022, the team’s first since 2001.