The Philadelphia Flyers have hired Todd Reirden and Dylan Crawford as assistant coaches on Rick Tocchet’s staff, general manager Daniel Briere announced on Friday.

Reirden, 53, joins the Flyers following five seasons as an assistant coach with the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2020-2024.

A native of Deerfield, Illi., Reirden spent six years behind the Washington Capitals’ bench, including two as the team’s head coach from 2018-2020. He helped the Capitals to the playoffs in each season he was with the team, including a Stanley Cup win while working under Barry Trotz in 2017-18.

Crawford, 35, comes over after three seasons with the Vancouver Canucks working on Tocchet’s staff.

The Cornwall, Ont. native has also spent time in the Chicago Blackhawks organization, working as a video coach for four seasons from 2018-22.

"I'm happy to have rounded out my coaching staff by bringing Todd and Dylan on board," said Tocchet in a press release. "Todd's extensive experience across all levels of coaching, as well as his success throughout his career, will play a pivotal role in all facets of our game. Dylan adds another level to our video team in an area that is rapidly expanding and becoming more critical in the outcome of games and the way teams prepare."

The Flyers hired Tocchet to be the 25th head coach in franchise history following John Totorella’s firing with nine games remaining in the regular season.

Philadelphia finished the 2024-25 campaign with a 33-39-10 record, finishing outside of the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season.