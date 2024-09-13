The Philadelphia Flyers have added Wayne Simmonds as a community relations ambassador and hockey operations consultant on Friday.

Simmonds, 36, played 15 seasons in the NHL, including eight with the Flyers. He announced his retirement in April 2024, signing a one-day contract to retire as a Flyer.

Drafted 61st overall by the Los Angeles Kings in 2008, Simmonds was named an NHL All-Star in 2017 while playing with Philadelphia and was named MVP of the All-Star Game. In 2019, he took home the Mark Messier Leadership Award.

Internationally, he helped Canada win gold at the 2008 World Juniors.

The Scarborough, Ont., native appeared in 1,067 career NHL games, scoring 263 goals with 526 points split between the Kings, Flyers, Nashville Predators, New Jersey Devils, Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres.