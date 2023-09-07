The Philadelphia Flyers signed restricted free agent forward Morgan Frost have agreed to a two-year, $4.2 million extension on Thursday.

The deal carries an average annual value of $2.1 million. Frost will remain an RFA when the new contract expires.

DONE DEAL: We have signed forward @_morganfrost_10 to a two-year, $4.2 million contract ($2.1 million AAV). https://t.co/GI5NbDS269 — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) September 7, 2023

Frost, 24, is heading into his fifth NHL season this fall. He had 19 goals and 27 assists for 46 points in 81 games last season.

The 5-foot-11 forward was drafted 27th overall by the Flyers in the 2017 NHL Draft and has 26 goals and 69 points in his 158-game career.

Frost is the son of long-time Toronto Maple Leafs public address announcer Andy Frost.

The Aurora, Ont., native represented Canada at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship in Vancouver and Victoria where he had four goals and eight points in five games en route to a sixth-place finish.