It appears former Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet won't be out of a job for long.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, there are "strong indications" Tocchet will soon be hired by another NHL team with the Philadelphia Flyers, Boston Bruins and Seattle Kraken among the top contenders.

The 61-year-old Tocchet parted ways with the Canucks after his three-year contract expired at the conclusion of the 2024-25 campaign. Vancouver owned a club option for 2025-26, but the team chose to not to exercise it. The Canucks finished fifth in the Pacific Division with 90 points, missing the playoffs by six points.

A native of Toronto, Tocchet finished his three-year tenure with the team with a record of 108-65-27 (.608).

Tocchet won the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s coach of the year in 2023-2024, leading the Canucks to a Pacific Division title and a 50-23-9 record.

Prior to joining the Canucks, Tocchet spent two seasons as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning (2008 to 2010) and four seasons with the Arizona Coyotes (2017 to 2021). For his career, Tocchet is 286-265-87 (.516) behind an NHL bench.

As a player, Tocchet appeared in 1,144 games over 18 seasons with the Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Los Angeles Kings, Bruins, Washington Capitals and Coyotes from 1984 to 2002. A three-time All-Star, Tocchet tallied 440 goals and 512 assists. He won a Stanley Cup with the Penguins in 1992.

Internationally, Tocchet won a pair of Canada Cups with Canada in 1987 and 1991.

The Canucks have made the postseason just five times in the 14 seasons since reaching the Stanley Cup Finals in 2011.