The Philadelphia Flyers have bought out forward Cam Atkinson ahead of the first day of the 2024 NHL Draft on Friday.

Atkinson, 35, had one year remaining of his seven-year, $41.125 million deal and would have had a cap hit of $5.875 million. The Flyers will now carry a cap hit of $2.36 million for next season and a $1.76 million charge in 2025-26.

"When it comes to someone with the accomplishments and character of Cam, this was an exceptionally tough decision to make," general manager Daniel Briere said in a team release. "Throughout his time with the Flyers, Cam has displayed an incredible work ethic and level of professionalism that is a true credit to him as a player and person. I've witnessed firsthand the amount of effort, dedication, and perseverance he went through during an incredibly tough rehabilitation process in order to come back and be a leader for our team on and off the ice.

"I would like to thank Cam for all he has put into raising the standard of our team. Cam will always have a place in the Flyers organization, and we wish all the success for him and his family in the future."

The 5-foot-8 winger recorded 13 goals and 28 points in 70 games with the Flyers last season after missing the entire 2022-23 campaign due to injury.

Atkinson was acquired by the Flyers in 2021 in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets that saw forward Jakub Voracek go the other way.

Drafted 157th overall by the Blue Jackets in 2008, Atkinson has 249 goals and 480 points in 770 career games split between the Blue Jackets and Flyers.

The Riverside, Conn., native represented the United States twice at the World Championship and recorded seven goals and 11 points in 2018 to take home a bronze medal.