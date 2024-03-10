Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella was suspended two games and fined $50,000 by the NHL after failing to vacate the bench when he was ejected on Saturday night.

Tortorella received a two-minute unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and a game misconduct in the first period of the Flyers' 7-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday when arguing with officials over a 10-minute misconduct penalty called on Flyers forward Garnet Hathaway.

The 65-year-old head coach repeatedly told officials that he wouldn't leave before eventually relenting a few minutes later.

Tortorella was replaced by associate coach Brad Shaw for the remainder of the game.

Flyers CEO Dan Hilferty stood up for his head coach on Sunday, telling reporters that he will cover any potential fine issued to Tortorella.

"I'm really proud of Torts for standing up for his/our team," Hilferty told Al Morganti of NBC Philadelphia. "This new era of orange is about having each other's backs. Last night, Torts had our collective backs... I respect any action the league might feel a neeed to take but if it includes a fine, I am paying it."

The Flyers currently sit 33-24-4 with 74 points, four points clear of the New York Islanders for the final playoff spot in the Metropolitan division. They will be back in action Tuesday at home against the San Jose Sharks.

Tortorella was previously suspended 15 days (six games) in 2014 while the head coach of the Vancouver Canucks when he instigated an altercation outside of the Calgary Flames locker room during the first intermission in a game between the two teams.