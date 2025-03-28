Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Cam York was benched for the entirety of the team's 6-4 win over the Montreal Canadiens Thursday after dressing for the game.

Brad Shaw, who was named interim head coach earlier in the day after John Tortorella was fired, said post-game that York sat for “disciplinary reasons.”

The 24-year-old blueliner saw just 3:50 of ice time in Tortorella's final game behind the bench, a 7-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs Wednesday night, where he didn't see the ice after roughly the midway point of the first period. York had an even plus-minus in his limited ice time.

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic cited a team source Friday that said "it's fair to say" something happened between York and Tortorella in Toronto, with it being put to him that "they probably both crossed the line."

York has four goals and 15 points in 58 games this season while averaging 21:01 of ice time - the second-highest total on the team. Thursday's win does not count towards his game played or time on ice totals since he did not play.

Selected 14th overall in the 2019 draft, York has 19 goals and 75 points in 227 career games with the Flyers. He is a pending restricted free agent, carrying a cap hit of $1.6 million this year.

The Flyers avoided falling to last in the Eastern Conference with Thursday's win, the team remains one point ahead of the Buffalo Sabres with three more games played.