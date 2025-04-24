Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Rasmus Ristolainen is expected to miss training camp later this year after undergoing surgery last month.

The Flyers said Ristolainen underwent successful surgery on his right triceps tendon rupture on March 26. He is expected to be sidelined for six months, keeping him out of training camp.

The 30-year-old blueliner posted four goals and 19 points in 63 games this season, his fourth with the Flyers. He remains signed through the 2026-27 campaign at a cap hit of $5.1 million.

Selected eighth overall in the 2013 draft by the Buffalo Sabres, Ristolainen has 56 goals and 304 points in 776 career games with the Sabres and Flyers.