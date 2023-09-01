Goaltender Ivan Fedotov started in net for CSKA Moscow Friday, defying an International Ice Hockey Federation ruling that kept his contract in place with the Philadelphia Flyers.

The IIHF ruled last month in favour of the NHL and Flyers that Fedotov's contract would be tolled after he missed last season having been called into military service in Russia.

The ruling voided Fedotov's contract with CSKA, with the KHL club also receiving a one-year international transfer ban.

1. An interesting story developing. Ivan Fedotov, who has a valid contract with NHL Flyers, is as we speak playing in CSKA Moscow's season opener. This means that - me knowingly - it is the first time that an IIHF affiliated federation, league and club defies an IIHF sanction.> — Szymon Szemberg (@Sz1909_Szemberg) September 1, 2023

"Based on the evidence provided to the IIHF by the involved parties, the IIHF has determined that Ivan Fedotov has a valid NHL Contract with the Philadelphia Flyers Hockey Club for the 2023/2024 season," the IIHF said. "Accordingly, the IIHF has determined that Ivan Fedotov was in breach of a Professional Player Contract per Article II.4.1 of the IIHF International Transfer Regulations when he signed a contract with CSKA hockey club for the 2023/2024 season."

Fedotov's agent, J.P. Barry, said in a July statement that the goaltender would abide by the IIHF's ruling either way.

“We spoke to Ivan today and his position is that he will abide by the ruling of the IIHF regarding which contract (Flyers or CSKA) is currently valid and binding. He simply wants to resume his career as soon as possible.”

As a result of the ruling, Fedotov also received a four-month ban from playing in official national and international games.

CSKA's starting goalie for tonight's game — Ivan Fedotov. pic.twitter.com/XKV51jlsw7 — KHL (@khl_eng) September 1, 2023

Fedotov was drafted by the Flyers with the 188th overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft.

The 26-year-old from Lappeenranta, Finland, spent the 2021-22 season with CSKA Moscow, starting 26 games and posting a 14-10-2 record with a 2.00 GAA and a .919 save percentage.