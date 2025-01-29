Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson will replace injured New Jersey Devils netminder Jacob Markstrom on Team Sweden for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Ersson is the first replacement named to a roster for the tournament. Team Canada has a spot to fill after Alex Pietrangelo withdrew last week.

The 25-year-old netminder has a 15-8-2 record this season with a .893 save percentage and a 2.77 goals-against average. He is in his third season with the Flyers, having debuted in 2022-23.

The Falun, Sweden native appeared in a career-high 51 games last season, posting a 23-19-7 record with a .890 save percentage and a 2.82 GAA. The 2018 fifth-round pick has a career record of 44-30-9 with a .892 save percentage and a 2.84 GAA.

Markstrom was a given a four-to-six week timeline for a sprained MCL last week. He was off a strong start in his first season with the Devils, owning 21-9-5 record alongside a 2.20 GAA and a .912 save percentage with three shutouts.

Sweden previously named Minnesota Wild netminder Filip Gustavsson and Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark to their roster. Ullmark is currently sidelined with a back injury that has held him out of play since Dec. 22.

The 4 Nations Face-Off with Sweden facing Canada on Feb. 12, with Team USA playing their opening game on Feb. 13 against Finland.