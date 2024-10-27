Philadelphia Flyers forward Garnet Hathaway was fined $5,000 by the NHL Department of Player Safety for elbowing Minnesota Wild forward Joel Eriksson Ek during Saturday's 7-5 win on home ice in Philadelphia.

The incident occurred early in the second period as Hathaway was assessed a two minute minor penalty for roughing.

Wild forward Marcus Foligno wasn't too pleased with Hathaway's play when speaking to reporters after the game.

"It's what he [Hathaway] has to do stay relevant in this league," said Foligno .

The 32-year-old Hathaway has three assists and 14 penalty minutes over eight games this season, his second with the Flyers.

Hathaway has recorded 636 penalty minutes over 547 games in his career.

Eriksson Ek, 27, has four goals and two assists over six games this season, his ninth in Minnesota.