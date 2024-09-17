Philadelphia Flyers general manager Daniel Briere said Tuesday that Ryan Johansen's contract has been terminated, and his cap hit is off their books.

The Flyers placed Johansen on unconditional waivers to terminate his deal last month, citing a material breach. Johansen had 60 days from the date of his contract termination, which Briere said took place on Aug. 21, to file an appeal. Johansen’s agent, Kurt Overhardt, has implied the player will appeal.

"Ryan Johansen has a severe hockey injury that requires extensive surgery which has been scheduled," Overhardt said in a release at the time. "Since being traded to the Philadelphia Flyers, Ryan has worked in good faith with the Club, its medical staff, and authorized third party physicians.

"The Flyers' attempt to terminate Ryan's contract is disappointing. We've been in contact with the NHLPA and will defend Ryan and protect his rights."

Briere said "the ball is in their camp” when it comes to the appeal.

The 32-year-old forward was entering the last year of an eight-year, $64 million contract, though the Nashville Predators retained half of that in last year's trade that sent Johansen to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for forward Alex Galchenyuk.

The $4 million cap hit has also come off of the Predators' books as a result of his termination, but could be reapplied in part or full if a ruling were to come out in Johansen's favour.

Johansen did not play for the Flyers after being acquired as part of their return for Sean Walker from the Colorado Avalanche ahead of the trade deadline last season. He was waived by the Flyers shortly after the trade, but did not play in either the NHL or AHL because of a hip injury. He logged 10:58 of ice time in a game with the Avalanche on March 4, two days before he was traded to the Flyers.

He posted 13 goals and 23 points in 63 games with the Avalanche last season before the trade to Philadelphia.

Selected fourth overall in the 2010 draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets, Johansen has 202 goals and 578 points in 905 career games.

Predators await decision as well

Predators general manager Barry Trotz said last month he's not ready to dive into the potential cap space until a final result is reached.

"I have to treat [the money] as if it’s in escrow. I have to act like it’s not there until the final decision is made," Trotz told 102.5 The Game in Nashville.

According to PuckPedia, the Predators enter this season with $1.496 million in cap space, while the Flyers are currently more than $800,000 over the cap.