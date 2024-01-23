The Philadelphia Flyers announced Tuesday that goaltender Carter Hart has been granted an indefinite leave of absence.

"Carter Hart has requested and been granted an indefinite leave of absence citing personal reasons," general manager Daniel Briere said in a statement. "The club will have no further comment at this time."

Hart, 25, is in his sixth NHL season after being taken with the 48th overall pick of the 2016 NHL Draft out of the Western Hockey League's Everett Silvertips.

In 26 games this season, Hart is 12-9-3 with a goals-against average of 2.80 and a .906 save percentage.

The Flyers recalled goaltender Cal Petersen from the AHL's Leigh Valley Phantoms to take Hart's spot on the roster.

Petersen, 29, has a 5-8-2 record with the Phantoms this season with an .890 save percentage and 3.26 goals-against average.

Forward Owen Tippett has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury to make room for Petersen.

Tippet sustained an upper-body injury during the Flyers' 7-4 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.

The 24-year-old has 18 goals and 30 points in 46 games this season.