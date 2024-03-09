Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella was ejected in the first period on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Flyers went down 4-0 to the Lightning after goals from Victor Hedman, Nicholas Paul, Conor Sheary, and Brayden Point.

Half way through the period, Flyers forward Garnet Hathaway was given a 10-minute misconduct for shoving Anthony Cirelli after the whistle.

Tortorella voiced his displeasure towards the officials which resulted him receiving a two-minute unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and a game misconduct.

The 65-year-old initially refused to leave the bench before eventually exiting to the Flyers dressing room.

The Flyers sit third in the Metropolitan Division with a 33-23-8 record and are four points ahead of the New York Islanders for the eighth playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.