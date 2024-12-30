Philadelphia Flyers forward Matvei Michkov has been fined $2,473.96, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for high-sticking Quinton Byfield of the Los Angeles Kings, the Department of Player Safety announced on Monday.

Just after 11 minutes into the third period into the game between the Kings and Flyers on Sunday, Michkov and Byfield were given each given minor penalties after getting tangled up in the neutral zone. Byfield received a roughing penalty, while Michkov was penalized for high-sticking after swinging his stick and striking Byfield in the head after the two were separated.

Michkov has been at odds with head coach John Tortorella throughout the campaign, including when he was benched for the third period in Philadelphia's 3-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.

Still, the fiery rookie is putting together a Calder-level campaign in his first season in the NHL, as he has 12 goals (tied for the most among rookies with Macklin Celebrini) and 29 points (leads all rookies) through 35 games.

Veteran forward Patrick Maroon was also fined by the Department of Player Safety on Monday. He received a $3,385.42 fine, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for elbowing the Dallas Stars' Mavrik Bourque.

The incident occurred at 15:37 of the third period, and Maroon was assessed a minor penalty for roughing on the play.

Maroon, 36, has one goal and nine points in 34 games for Chicago,m his first with the team. The three-time Stanley Cup winner is in his 14th campaign in the NHL.