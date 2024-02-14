The Philadelphia Flyers named forward Sean Couturier as the 20th team captain in the franchise's history on Wednesday.

Couturier, 31, was drafted eighth overall by the Flyers in 2011 and spent his entire 12-season career in Philadelphia, recording 191 goals and 493 points in his 771 game played.

"Couturier is an ideal choice to be the next leader of the Flyers," said general manager Daniel Briere in a statement. "He was drafted here and has made Philadelphia his home. I have personally seen his development from a responsible forward to one of the best two-way centremen in the game and a playoff performer. The adversity he has had to overcome has only strengthened his proven leadership."

The 6-foot-4 centre has 11 goals and 33 points in 50 games this season.

“It’s such a great honor. It’s a really prestigious organization so this makes it even more special. This city is my home and I love it here,” said Couturier in a statement. “It’s going to be business as usual for me. Nothing is really going to change from me or my game and how I approach things. I love my teammates, how we have grown as a group and I want to make sure we keep going on the right path here.”

Couturier is the first Flyers captain since Claude Giroux was traded to the Florida Panthers at the trade deadline during the 2021-22 season.

The Flyers also announced that forwards Travis Konecny and Scott Laughton will serve as alternate captains.

Konecny, 26, was drafted 24th overall by the Flyers in the 2015 draft and has 166 goals and 381 points in 542 career games, all in Philadelphia.

The 5-foot-10 forward has 25 goals and 49 points in 54 games this season and represented the Flyers twice at the NHL All-Star Game in 2020 and this year.

Laughton, 29, was drafted 20th overall by the Flyers in the 2012 draft and has 89 goals and 222 points in his 11 seasons in Philadelphia.

The 6-foot-1 centre has seven goals and 23 points in 54 games this season.