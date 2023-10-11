After spending the off-season on the trade block, Travis Sanheim appears staying put with the Philadelphia Flyers.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports the Flyers have reversed course on the defenceman and now intend to build around the 27-year-old.

"His new contract extension kicks in. He's a big-money man, but he is heavily motivated. He came into camp with an extra 15 pounds of muscle, I'm told a wonderful attitude, no problem playing [his] off side," Dreger said Tuesday on Insider Trading. "And now the Philadelphia Flyers likely consider this the best trade they never made. They want to build with Travis Sanheim as part of the group."

The Flyers were reportedly close to a deal to send Kevin Hayes and Sanheim to the St. Louis Blues before it fell apart on Torey Krug's decision not to waive his no-trade clause. The team was reportedly set to receive a first-round pick back from the Blues in that deal.

Sanheim had seven goals and 23 points in 81 games with the Flyers last season, his sixth with the team.

The Elkhorn, Man., native is entering the first season of an eight-year, $50 million contract signed with Philadelphia last October. He will carry an annual cap hit of $6.25 million under the deal, which was signed by former Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher.

Fletcher was fired by the team in March and replaced by former Flyers star Daniel Briere.