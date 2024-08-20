The Philadelphia Flyers have placed forward Ryan Johansen on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract due to a material breach.

Johansen was set to carry a cap hit of $4 million next season for the Flyers ahead of unrestricted free agency in 2025.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports the "early indication" is that Johansen will file a grievance on the termination via the NHL Players' Association. He has 60 days to file a grievance and Johnston notes that multiple players to go through the process in the past have received negotiated settlements.

The 32-year-old forward has not played for the Flyers since being acquired as part of their return for Sean Walker from the Colorado Avalanche ahead of the trade deadline last season. He was waived by the Flyers shortly after the trade, but did not play in either the NHL or AHL because of a hip injury. He logged 10:58 of ice time in a game with the Avalanche on March 4, two days before he was traded to the Flyers.

Flyers general manager Daniel Briere said earlier this off-season that the injury had left Johansen's status for this season uncertain.

"He's going through some kind of rehab," Briere told NHL.com June. "He had an injection; claims he has a hip injury. At this point, honestly I'm not too sure where it's at. We're not sure if he's going to need surgery, or if he's going to be ready for camp. We don't really know at this point."

Johansen posted 13 goals and 23 points in 63 games with the Avalanche last season before the trade to Philadelphia.

He is entering the last of an eight-year, $64 million contract, though the Nashville Predators retained half of that in last year's trade that sent Johansen to Colorado. The $4 million cap hit will also come off of the Predators' books as a result of Tuesday's move.

Selected fourth overall in the 2010 draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets, Johansen has 202 goals and 578 points in 905 career games.