The Philadelphia Flyers have placed goaltender Cal Petersen on waivers, it was announced Wednesday.

The 29-year-old has a goals-against average of 3.90 and a .864 save percentage in five games so far this season, his first with the team.

The Waterloo, Iowa, native spent his previous five NHL seasons with the Los Angeles Kings, posting a .905 save percentage and 2.92 GAA during his time in L.A.

Petersen was selected in the fifth round (No. 129 overall) during the 2013 NHL Draft by the Buffalo Sabres, but did not appear in a game with the organization at the NHL level.

Petersen arrived in Philadelphia this past summer in a three-team trade.