The NHL trade market has already been active, but the U.S. Thanksgiving date typically begins to set a course for the buyers and sellers in a season.

One team that is shaping up as sellers is the Philadelphia Flyers, with the team committed to their long-term plans. TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports that defenceman Rasmus Ristolainen and forward Scott Laughton are already drawing interest with the March 7 deadline still far away.

"The Philadelphia Flyers are still in the building process of building a long-term foundation. Danny Briere is one of the more active GMs and he's taken a lot of calls," Dreger said Tuesday on Insider Trading. "There's a ton of interest, as we know, in veteran defenceman Rasmus Ristolainen. I mean, he's a top-four D and he's got a couple of years after this year on term. So, that also checks the box in his favour.

"Here's another interesting name that's been out there on and off over the last couple of years, but back on. Not that Philadelphia wants to get rid of him, but Scott Laughton is a centreman that is drawing a crowd. Lots of interest in him, but - again - not eager to move him. So, if they have to listen closer to the deadline, it's going to take a premium draft pick or likely a top young prospect or NHL player."

Ristolainen is in his fourth season with the Flyers and remains under contract through the 2026-27 season at a cap hit of $5.1 million. He has one goal and five points in 22 games this season while averaging 20:35 of ice time, which is third-most among Flyers defencemen.

The 30-year-old blueliner was limited to 31 games last season due to injury, including surgery on a ruptured triceps tendon.

Selected eighth overall by Buffalo Sabres in the 2013 draft, Ristolainen has 53 goals and 290 points in 735 games. He was acquired by the Flyers in 2021 for a package that included first- and second-round picks and defenceman Robert Hagg.

Laughton is signed through next season at a cap hit of $3 million. He has two goals and eight points in 22 games this season. The 30-year-old forward had 13 goals and 39 points in 82 games last season after posting a career-high 18 goals and 43 points in 78 games in 2022-23.

Selected 20th overall in the 2012 draft, Laughton has spent his entire career with the Flyers, posting 97 goals and 246 points in 623 career games.

The Flyers have just one pending unrestricted free agent on their roster in veteran defenceman Erik Johnson, who is signed at a cap hit of $1 million.

Philadelphia enters play Wednesday sitting two points out of the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with a 9-10-3 record this season. The team narrowly missed the playoffs last season, extending their postseason drought to four seasons in a row.