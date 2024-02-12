The Philadelphia Flyers announced a pair of injury updates Monday evening, revealing that defenceman Rasmus Ristolainen (upper-body) and forward Tyson Foerster (lower-body) are dealing with "minor" injuries.

The Flyers say they are hopeful to have each of them back by the weekend when they take on the New Jersey Devils in the Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Saturday evening.

Ristolainen played 15:26 in the Flyers' most recent game, a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. He took 24 shifts and finished with zero points and two penalty minutes. The 29-year-old blueliner has one goal and three assists in 31 games so far this season.

Foerster, 22, also suited up Saturday, recording two shots on goal in 15:08 of ice time. He has 10 goals and 11 assists for 21 points in 52 games in 2023-24, his second NHL season.

Following their matchup with the Arizona Coyotes Monday night, the Flyers play Wednesday in Toronto against the Maple Leafs before their Stadium Series game Saturday.