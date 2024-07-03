The Philadelphia Flyers re-signed forward Bobby Brink to a two-year, $3 million deal with an annual cap hit of $1.5 million on Wednesday.

Brink, 22, recorded 11 goals and 23 points in 57 games last season with the Flyers.

The 5-foot-8 winger is coming off his three-year, entry-level contract and become a restricted free agent on July 1.

Drafted 34th overall by the Flyers in 2019, Brink has 11 goals and 27 points in 67 career games.

The Minnetonka, Minn., native represented the United States twice at the World Juniors, taking home a gold medal in 2021.