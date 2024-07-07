The Philadelphia Flyers signed defenceman Egor Zamula to a two-year deal worth $3.4 million, the team announced on Sunday.

Zamula, 24, scored five goals and totaled 21 points in 66 games with the Flyers a season ago. He led Flyers defencemen in power-play goals with two, and finished third among the group in goals, assists and points.

Zamula signed as an undrafted free agent with the Flyers in September of 2018, and made his debut with the team in 2021 against the New Jersey Devils.

In 92 career NHL games, all with the Flyers, the Chelyabinsk, Russia native has five goals and 25 points.