It appears Philadelphia Flyers forward and alternate captain Scott Laughton is planning to use the recently banned Pride Tape on his stick this season.

"You'll probably see me with the Pride Tape on that night anyway," Laughton told Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports. "If they [NHL] want to say something, they can."

Philadelphia Flyers forward Scott Laughton hints that he'll disregard the NHL's ban on "cause messaging" by using Pride Tape. https://t.co/yczs3dLkLZ — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 11, 2023

According to the Flyers website, the team's Pride Night will take place on Jan. 10 against the Montreal Canadiens.

Earlier this week, the NHL sent out a memo to its 32 teams clarifying what players and teams are allowed to do on theme nights, including Pride Night, Hockey Fights Cancer, or military appreciation celebrations.

The memo reaffirmed that teams cannot alter or change their jerseys for theme nights in addition to a ban on the rainbow-coloured stick tape used by players over recent years to show support and inclusion for the 2SLGBTQ+ community.

The news has resulted in anger on social media with some prominent NHL players voicing their displeasure as well.

"I've enjoyed all the nights that we've celebrated here in Edmonton, whether that's Pride night or military night or Indigenous night, all the various nights that we've had and had a chance to celebrate. I've always enjoyed them. I can't speak for anyone else or the league," said Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid.

"In terms of a league standpoint, is it something that I'd like to see put back into place one day? Certainly. You know, but that's not the way it is right now."

Count Oilers' star Connor McDavid among those disappointed with the NHL's decision to scrap pride tape from pre-game events. #yeg #yyc pic.twitter.com/QmRcMqRzrX — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) October 10, 2023

Former NHL executive Brian Burke, who has been an advocate for inclusion in the league for many years, took to social media Wednesday to release a statement

"This decision has stripped clubs of a powerful community outreach tool and removed meaningful support for Special Initiatives, all to protect a select few who do not want to answer any questions about their choices. I hope the NHL reconsiders in order to remain a leader in DEI," he said, in part, in a post on X.

This decision has stripped clubs of a powerful community outreach tool and removed meaningful support for Special Initiatives, all to protect a select few who do not want to answer any questions about their choices. I hope the NHL reconsiders in order to remain a leader in DEI. pic.twitter.com/SM5Fu56w7P — Brian Burke (@Burkie2020) October 11, 2023

Former Flyers defenceman Ivan Provorov, now a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets, boycotted the team's Pride Night last January as he refused to wear the special jerseys in warmup, citing his Russian Orthodox religion. Following the controversy, a handful of other players also refused to wear the Pride jerseys, including James Reimer of the San Jose Sharks as well as brother Eric and Marc Staal of the Florida Panthers.

The 29-year-old Laughton is entering his 11th season in Philadelphia and is coming off a career year in 2022-23, scoring 18 goals and 25 assists over 78 games.