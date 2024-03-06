Not only is Nick Seeler not being traded, but he has a new deal with the Philadelphia Flyers.

The team has signed the 30-year-old defenceman to a four-year, $10.8 million deal, reports TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Seeler originally signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Flyers in July of 2021 and cracked the team’s opening lineup. The 6-foot-3 defenceman then signed a two-year, $1.55 million deal with an AAV of $775,000 to stay with the Flyers in May of 2022.

He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

The Eden Prairie, Minn., native has a goal, 11 assists and is plus-15 in 63 games this season.

Drafted 131st overall by the Minnesota Wild in 2011, Seeler has eight goals and 41 points in 288 career games split between the Wild, Chicago Blackhawks, and Flyers.