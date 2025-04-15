The Philadelphia Flyers have signed forward Devin Kaplan to a three-year entry-level contract and will report immediately to the team for the end of the season, the team announced on Tuesday.

The Flyers have two games remaining in the season: Tuesday against the Columbus Blue Jackets, and their season finale goes Thursday against the Buffalo Sabres.

Kaplan, 21, was selected in the third round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft with the 69th overall pick by the Flyers.

The 6-foot-3 player recently completed his third season at Boston University, where he served as assistant captain.

Kaplan scored 10 goals and finished with 18 points in 38 games this year, as Boston University fell to Western Michigan in the Frozen Four final.

Kaplan chipped in three assists through the Frozen Four tournament.

A native of Bridgewater, New Jersey, Kaplan totaled 25 goals and 64 points in 115 games in his collegiate career.