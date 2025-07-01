The Philadelphia Flyers have signed unrestricted free agent forward Christian Dvorak to a one-year, $5.4 million contract, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Dvorak, 29, had 12 goals and 33 points in 82 games with the Montreal Canadiens last season. He added two goals in five playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Washington Capitals in the first round.

The 6-foot-1 centre is coming off a six-year, $26.7 million deal with an annual cap hit of $4.45 million.

Dvorak recorded five goals and nine points in 30 games during the 2023-24 campaign before sustaining a torn pectoral muscle, which knocked him out of the lineup for the remainder of the year.

Drafted 58th overall by the Arizona Coyotes in 2014, Dvorak has 105 goals and 249 points in 534 career games split between the Coyotes and Canadiens.

The Palos, Ill., native represented the United States at the 2017 World Championship in Germany and France, recording a goal in eight games in a fifth-place finish.

Flyers add Vladar

The Flyers have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $3.35 million.

Vladar, 27, had a 12-11-6 record with an .898 save percentage and 2.80 goals-against average while backing up Dustin Wolf with the Calgary Flames last season.

The 6-foot-5 netminder finished up a two-year, $4.4 million contract with an annual cap hit of $2.2 million.

Calgary originally acquired Vladar from the Boston Bruins in July of 2021 in exchange for a draft pick.

Drafted 75th overall by the Bruins in 2015, Vladar has a career 49-34-16 record with a 3.00 GAA and .895 save percentage in 105 NHL appearances.