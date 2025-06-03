The Philadelphia Flyers have signed forward Noah Cates to a four-year, $16 million contract extension on Tuesday.

Cates, 26, scored 16 goals with 37 points in 78 games last season, his fourth with the Flyers.

Drafted in the fifth round (137th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft by Philadelphia, Cates made his professional debut in the 2021-22 season.

He is coming off a two-year, $5.25 million contract with an average annual value of $2.63 million.

In 235 career NHL games, the Stillwater, Minn., native has scored 40 goals and 102 points, all with the Flyers.