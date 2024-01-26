Owen Tippett is staying in Philadelphia for the long term.

The 24-year-old right winger is set to sign an eight-year, $49.6 million contract extension with the Flyers on Friday. The deal has an average annual value of $6.2 million.

LeBrun notes that the deal is expected to be finalized by the end of the day.

Term and AAV have been agreed to, still some no-trade language and structure to be ironed out. But no issues there. Expectation is for the deal to be finalized by end of the day. https://t.co/NfTx9XpiTY — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 26, 2024

Tippett is in the final season of a two-year, $3 million contract that features an average annual value of $1.5 million.

Tippet, who is in his second full season with the Flyers, has scored 18 goals and 12 assists over 46 games in 2023-24.

The native of Peterborough, Ont., was selected by the Florida Panthers 10th overall in the 2017 NHL Entry and was dealt to Philadelphia ahead of the 2022 trade deadline alongside a 2024 first-round pick and a 2023 third-round pick in exchange for Claude Giroux, Connor Bunnaman, German Rubtsov and a 2024 fifth-round pick.

Tippett had a career season during his first campaign with Philadelphia in 2022-23, scoring 27 goals and 22 assists over 77 games.

For his career, Tippett has recorded 63 goals and 56 assists over 238 games with the Panthers and Flyers. He has one goal and three assists over six playoff games, all with the Panthers in 2021.

Tippett was a member of Canada's 2019 World Junior team that lost in the quarterfinals to Finland and finished in sixth place.

The resurgent Flyers, who have missed the playoffs three straight seasons, are currently third in the Metropolitan Division with a 25-18-6 record through 49 games.