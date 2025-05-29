The Philadelphia Flyers have signed forward Tyson Foerster to a two-year, $7.5 million contract extension on Thursday.

The average annual value is $3.75 million.

Foerster, 23, had 25 goals and 43 points in 81 games for the Flyers in 2024-25.

Drafted in the first round (23rd overall) by Philadelphia in 2020, Foerster made his NHL debut on March 9, 2023 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

He is coming off his three-year, entry-level contract.

Internationally, he helped Canada win gold at the 2022 Worlds Juniors with six points in seven games. He was also a member of Team Canada at the 2025 IIHF men's world championships as Canada finished fifth.

The Alliston, Ont., native has skated in 164 career NHL games, scoring 48 goals with 83 points, all with the Flyers.