Flyers ink G Bjarnason to three-year ELC
Carson Bjarnason - Images on Ice
Published
The Philadelphia Flyers announced the signing of Carson Bjarnason to a three-year, entry-level contract on Tuesday.
The 18-year-old goaltender was taken with the 51st overall selection of this past June's NHL Entry Draft out of the Western Hockey League's Brandon Wheat Kings.
A native of Carberry, Man., Bjarnason was the fourth goaltender off the board.
In 47 games with the Wheat Kings last season, Bjarnason was 21-19-6 with a goals against average of 3.08 and a .900 save percentage.
Internationally, Bjarnason represented Canada at the 2023 IIHF World U18 Championship this past spring in Switzerland where Canada claimed a bronze medal.