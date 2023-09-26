The Philadelphia Flyers announced the signing of Carson Bjarnason to a three-year, entry-level contract on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old goaltender was taken with the 51st overall selection of this past June's NHL Entry Draft out of the Western Hockey League's Brandon Wheat Kings.

DONE DEAL: We have signed goaltender @CarsonBjarnason to a three-year, entry level contract. https://t.co/wC4qyApmjw — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) September 26, 2023

A native of Carberry, Man., Bjarnason was the fourth goaltender off the board.

In 47 games with the Wheat Kings last season, Bjarnason was 21-19-6 with a goals against average of 3.08 and a .900 save percentage.

Internationally, Bjarnason represented Canada at the 2023 IIHF World U18 Championship this past spring in Switzerland where Canada claimed a bronze medal.