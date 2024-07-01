The Philadelphia Flyers have signed prospect forward Matvei Michkov to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Michkov, 19, spent the majority of the 2023-24 season with HC Sochi in the KHL, scoring 19 goals with 41 points in 47 games.

He was drafted seventh overall by the Flyers in 2023.

"We're excited to have Matvei under contract and we look forward to him joining our team at training camp in September," said Flyers general manager Daniel Brière. "We've kept a close eye on his development since the draft and to be able to add a player like Matvei, who brings a high-level of talent, skill and game-breaking abilities, he will be a key piece to our future."