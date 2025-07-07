The Philadelphia Flyers have signed defenceman Cam York to a five-year, $25.75 million contract.

York, who had filed for arbitration as a restricted free agent, will carry a cap hit of $5.15 million under the new deal. He carried a cap hit of $1.6 million in each of the past two seasons.

The 24-year-old blueliner had four goals and 17 points in 66 games last season, a step back after posting 10 goals and 30 points in 82 games in 2023-24. He averaged 20:46 of ice time this past season after seeing a career-high 22:37 the year prior.

York was involved in a confrontation with head coach John Tortorella in his final game before Tortorella was fired in March. York was disciplined for his part of the incident by sitting on the bench for the entirety of the next game.

"I'm not going to get into the details of it," York said afterwards. "I will say this: I take full responsibility for my actions. It's been addressed here in the locker room, and it's something that I'm going to put behind me and move on from. We've got eight games left here, and that's my focus right now. So, we'll leave it at that."

"I have nothing bad to say [about Tortorella]," he added in the same media availability. "He taught me a lot of really good things and was a really good coach for me. I'm going to use a lot of things that he taught me down the road in my career. He's a really good coach, and I wish him the best of luck down the road."

York, the 14th-overall pick in the 2019 draft, has 19 goals and 77 points in 235 career games with the Flyers.