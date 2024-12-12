The Philadelphia Flyers signed undrafted free agent forward Jacob Gaucher to a two-year, entry-level contract on Thursday.

Gaucher, 23, was playing with the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms on an AHL contract this season.

The 6-foot-3 centre appeared in 23 AHL games this season, recording 10 goals and 15 points.

He also appeared in 71 games with the ECHL's Reading Royals during the 2022-23 campaign, recording 22 goals and 61 points in 71 games.

Gaucher played parts of five seasons in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, recording 65 goals and 141 points in 242 career games split between the Val-d'Or Foreurs and Baie-Comeau Drakkar.