The Philadelphia Flyers have traded forward Andrei Kuzmenko and a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for a third-round pick in 2027, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

The 5-foot-11 winger has six goals and 20 points through 43 games this season split between the Flames and Flyers.

Kuzmenko is on the final season of a two-year, $11 million deal with an annual cap hit of $5.5 million. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

In addition, Philadelphia is retaining 50 per cent of Kuzmenko's salary.

Kuzmenko, 29, was acquired, along with forward Jakob Pelletier and two draft picks, from the Calgary Flames in exchange for forwards Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee on Jan. 30.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Canucks in July of 2022, Kuzmenko has 67 goals and 140 points in 196 career games split between the Canucks, Flames, and Flyers.

The Yakutsk, Russia, native represented his country at the 2021 World Championship, recording a goal and two points in a fifth-place finish.