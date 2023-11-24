The Philadelphia Flyers have open ears on the trade market as the team remains focused on building for their future despite a promising start to the season.

The Flyers have opened the year with a 10-8-1 record and sit just one point out of the playoff picture entering play Friday. TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports, however, that the Flyers are willing to listen on every position and could part ways with two of their veteran defencemen in the coming months.

"I can tell you that they're interested in either becoming a wheeler or a dealer, but that's not because they're trying to sell off assets here, it's because they want to build a stronger foundation for the future," Dreger said Thursday on Insider Trading. "They're willing to listen basically on every position - not every player, but every position. They feel like they've got the assets to move.

"I'm looking at a couple of veteran defencemen, I'm looking at Sean Walker and Nick Seeler. These guys are 29, 30 years of age with the Philadelphia Flyers, they're in the 20-plus range in terms of the minutes that they can consume so in terms of depth defencemen, I think that [Flyers general manager] Danny Briere is going to continue to get interest in those two guys."

Walker, 29, has three goals and 10 points in 19 games this season. He is carries a cap hit of $2.65 million as he approaches unrestricted free agency in July.

Seeler, 30, has four assists and is plus-10 in 19 games this season. He's signed at cap hit of just $775,00 and also slated to become a UFA after the season.

The Flyers will host the New York Rangers on Friday before completing their week with a road game against the New York Islanders on Saturday.