It appears it won't take long for Rick Tocchet to find a new job, as he is "zeroing in" on becoming the next coach of the Philadelphia Flyers, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

LeBrun notes that the deal is not finalized, but is heading in that direction and could be completed by later Wednesday or Thursday.

Tocchet parted ways with the Vancouver Canucks after his three-year contract expired at the conclusion of the 2024-25 campaign. Vancouver owned a club option for 2025-26, but the team chose to not to exercise it. The Canucks finished fifth in the Pacific Division with 90 points, missing the playoffs by six points.

A native of Toronto, Tocchet finished his three-year tenure with the team with a record of 108-65-27 (.608).

Tocchet, 61, won the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s coach of the year in 2023-2024, leading the Canucks to a Pacific Division title and a 50-23-9 record.

Prior to joining the Canucks, he spent two seasons as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning (2008 to 2010) and four seasons with the Arizona Coyotes (2017 to 2021). For his career, Tocchet is 286-265-87 (.516) behind an NHL bench.

As a player, Tocchet appeared in 1,144 games over 18 seasons with the Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Los Angeles Kings, Bruins, Washington Capitals and Coyotes from 1984 to 2002. A three-time All-Star, Tocchet tallied 440 goals and 512 assists. He won a Stanley Cup with the Penguins in 1992.

Internationally, Tocchet won a pair of Canada Cups with Canada in 1987 and 1991.

The Canucks have made the postseason just five times in the 14 seasons since reaching the Stanley Cup Finals in 2011.

New Job in Philly

After nearly three seasons with the Flyers, head coach John Tortorella was fired by the franchise with nine game remaining in the regular season.

Brad Shaw took over on a interim basis as Philadelphia finished eight in the Metropolitan Division with a 33-39-10 record in 2024-25.

The Flyers haven't made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in five straight seasons and have finished sixth or worse in their division each year during that stretch.

Tocchet will become the 25th coach in Flyers' franchise history if the deal is completed.