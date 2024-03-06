Newly acquired Philadelphia Flyers forward Ryan Johansen, Florida Panthers winger Will Lockwood and Los Angeles Kings forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan and defenceman Jacob Moverare have been placed on waivers Wednesday.

Johansen was just acquired by the Flyers Wednesday afternoon in the deal that sent defenceman Sean Walker to the Colorado Avalanche. The Flyers also received a 2025 first-round selection in the deal, while sending a 2026 fifth-rounder back to the Avalanche. TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports the Avalanche first-rounder is top-10 protected for next season.

The 31-year-old has 13 goals and 23 points in 63 games this season. He is in the seventh season of an eight-year, $64 million contract with an average annual value of $8 million, though the Nashville Predators retained half of that in last year's trade with Colorado.

Lockwood, 25, has one assist in 26 games with the Panthers this season. In 14 games with the AHL's Charlotte Checkers, he has three goals and seven points.

Anderson-Dolan, 24, has one goal and three assists in 30 games this season with the Kings.

He is on a one-year, $775,000 contract. A second-round pick (47th overall) by Los Angeles at the 2017 NHL Draft, the Calgary, Alta. native has appeared in 126 career NHL games scoring 15 goals with 28 points.

Moverare, 25, has skated in 10 games with Los Angeles this season, recording zero points. In 34 games with the AHL's Ontario Reign, he has two goals and 18 points.

All five players placed on waivers Tuesday, Edmonton Oilers' Sam Gagner, Vancouver Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois, Minnesota Wild forwards Vinni Lettieri and Jacob Lucchini, and Carolina Hurricanes signing Max Comtois, all cleared.