The Toronto Maple Leafs re-signed defenceman Philippe Myers to a two-year contract extension on Friday, featuring an average annual value of $850,000.

The 27-year-old native of Moncton, N.B., signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Leafs this past summer and has recorded two assists in 11 games while averaging 17:08 of ice time this season.

An undrafted player, Myers has 169 games of NHL experience with the Philadelphia Flyers, Nashville Predators, Tampa Bay Lightning and Maple Leafs dating back to the 2018-19 campaign, recording eight goals and 30 assists. He has three goals and one assist across 16 playoff games, all with the Flyers in 2020.

Myers helped Canada earn silver at the 2017 World Juniors and silver at the 2019 World Championships.