Phillip Broberg opened the scoring 6:03 into the game to help the St. Louis Blues to a 1-0 lead over the Winnipeg Jets after the first period of Game 6 on Friday night.

Broberg fired a knuckle puck towards the net, beating Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck with traffic in front of the net.

Winnipeg called a timeout after the play to take a closer look for potential goaltender interference, but Scott Arniel decided against using his coach’s challenge on the goal.

Broberg, now in his first season in St. Louis after signing an offer sheet last summer, recorded his first point of series with the marker.

Robert Thomas provided the primary assist on the play for his eighth point of the series, while Blues rookie Jimmy Snuggerud was credited with the secondary assist for his fourth point of the playoffs.

Jordan Binnington saved the only two shots he faced in the first period, while Hellebuyck allowed the single goal on eight shots.

The Jets currently lead the series 3-2, and would advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs with a victory. A St. Louis win would push the series back to Winnipeg for Game 7 on Sunday.