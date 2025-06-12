Pickard replaces Skinner in Oilers' net to start second period of Game 4

The Edmonton Oilers pulled starting goalie Stuart Skinner in favour of Calvin Pickard to start the second period of Thursday's Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.

Skinner and the Oilers were trailing Florida 3-0 after the opening period following two power-play goals from Matthew Tkachuk and a full strength tally from Anton Lundell.

The 26-year-old Edmonton native allowed three goals on 17 shots in the first period.

The move appeared to work as the Oilers scored three straight goals in the second period to tie the contest heading into the third period.

Edmonton entered Game 4 trailing the championship series 2-1 after a 6-1 thrashing by Florida in Monday's Game 3.

The 33-year-old Pickard was stellar over six postseason starts earlier this spring, posting a 6-0 record with a 2.87 goals-against average and a .888 save percentage.

After Skinner struggled in the opening two games of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Los Angeles Kings back in April, Pickard got the call for Game 3 and proceeded to win six straight to eliminate the Kings and take the first two games against the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round.

An injury forced Pickard to the press box as Skinner was in net for Game 3 against the Golden Knights. Skinner regained his form and led the Oilers past Vegas and Dallas Stars and into a second straight Stanley Cup Final against the Panthers.

Skinner has struggled over the first four games of this series, allowing 16 goals before being pulled on Thursday.