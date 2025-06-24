John Tavares said he was 'very optimistic' about being back as a Maple Leaf during his end of season media availability. But as of now, he remains unsigned. TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun joins SportsCentre with the latest on his status and touches on Florida's big-three pending UFAs.

Where are Tavares, Maple Leafs at in extension talks?

SARAH DAVIS: So, we are one week away until Free Agent Frenzy. We’re bringing in our NHL Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Over a month ago, Pierre, during end of season media, John Tavares said he was very optimistic about being back as a Leaf. As of right now, he remains unsigned. What is the latest there?

PIERRE LeBRUN: Yeah, lesson 101 there, Sarah, don’t give away your leverage at the end of the season entering into a negotiation – I’m just kidding. I mean, John Tavares has never hidden the fact that he didn’t want to leave the Toronto Maple Leafs, his hometown team, but it’s been a grind in the negotiation.

I think both sides, probably would have been surprised a month ago if you would have told them they still hadn’t had an extension done one week away from July 1. But I will also say this, it’s not like they’ve hit a wall in talks where they’re not talking. The dialogue continues almost daily.

I checked in on it again here on Tuesday and they continue to try to hammer away on finding that sweet spot between the two positions.

I will say this, two recent contract negotiations that have had an influence in these talks, one is Matt Duchene who signed for four years at $4.5 million a year, and the other one, at the other extreme, is Brock Nelson, $7.5 million a year for three years.

All three of these players; Tavares, Duchene, and Nelson, similar age, production is not that far, although Tavares certainly outproduced Nelson last year. John Tavares isn’t looking for Brock Nelson money, okay. He’s willing to take less than market value to stay in Toronto. What does that look like?

I believe that if the Leafs put $20 million over four years in front of John Tavares, that he would sign it, which is $5 million a year over four years. Neither side is there quite yet, but I think that’s ends up being the sweet spot if this gets done here in the next seven days.

Where do things stand with Bennett, Marchand and Ekblad for Cup champion Panthers?

DAVIS: Okay, we will soon know. It’s been a week since the Panthers hoisted the Stanley Cup and maybe, just maybe, Pierre, the partying is slowing down in Florida but for GM Bill Zito, he’s got plenty of work to do before July 1.

So, what can you tell us about where things stand with Florida’s big-three pending UFAs?

LeBRUN: Is it just me or is no one in Florida sleeping? I mean, when do these guys get rest? All I see is pictures of these guys partying.

I think what’s interesting, Bill Zito has said many times since they won the Cup, publicly, that he’s going to try and sign all three, but I do think there’s a pecking order.

I would rate that pecking order as Sam Bennett, one, Brach Marchand, two, and Aaron Ekblad, three.

That might be surprising to some degree in the sense that a month ago, Brad Marchand felt more like a rental player. I think maybe Brad Marchand, himself, might have felt that way, that he looked around the room and realized there would be other guys that they would be trying to sign.

But he was so good in the Stanley Cup Final, Sarah, that I think Brad Marchand has become a pretty important player for Florida to try to re-sign.

I think it leaves Ekblad on the outside looking in when all of the dust is going to settle here in the next seven days. Not because Florida won’t try to sign him, I think they will, but I think that’s been a tougher situation where when they last talked a year ago before the season, term was a real stumbling block, and I think it still is.

What you love about Aaron Ekblad, is what you’re also worried about if you’re Florida. The hard miles, the way he plays so hard. Again, it’s what you love but on a long, long-term deal, I think it gives Florida pause.

I don’t know if they can overcome that. I think of those three, Ekblad has the best chance of hitting the market, but nothing done yet on all three.

DAVIS: Well, and for Ekblad, he’s spent his entire career with the Panthers so it’ll be interesting to see if he’s in a different jersey next year.