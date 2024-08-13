The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired forward Cody Glass from the Nashville Predators in exchange for prospect Jordan Frasca.

Pittsburgh will also acquire a third-round pick in 2025 (originally owned by the Minnesota Wild) and a sixth-round pick in 2026.

The 25-year-old had six goals and 13 points in 41 games last season with the Predators.

Glass was drafted sixth overall by the Vegas Golden Knights at the 2017 NHL Draft, the first-ever draft pick by the franchise. He made his NHL debut on opening night on Oct. 2, 2019 against the San Jose Sharks, scoring his first career NHL goal.

He was traded in a three-team deal involving the Philadelphia Flyers to the Predators on July 17, 2021.

Glass is in the second season of a two-year, $5 million contract and will be a restricted free agent following the 2024-25 campaign.

Internationally, he helped Canada win gold at the 2023 World Championships.

The Winnipeg, Man., native has appeared in 187 career NHL games, scoring 29 goals with 71 points.

Frasca, 23, played the majority of last season with the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers, recording 11 goals and 33 points in 40 games.