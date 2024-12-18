The St. Louis Blues have traded defenceman Pierre-Olivier Joseph to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for future considerations, the teams announced on Wednesday.

Joseph has two assists in 23 games with the Blues this season while averaging 13:06 of ice time.

The 25-year-old rejoins the Penguins, where he spent the first four years of his NHL career.

The 6-foot-2 left-shot defenceman joined the Blues on a one-year, $950,000 deal in the off-season. He is scheduled to become a restricted free agent at the end of the season.

Drafted 23rd overall by the Arizona Coyotes in 2017, Joseph has eight goals and 39 points in 170 career games split between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Blues.

The Laval, Que., native represented Canada at the 2023 World Championship, taking home a gold medal.